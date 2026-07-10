Indians Lead Annual Redband Rally River Cleanup

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







On Thursday, July 9th, the Spokane Indians front office, game day team members, and local volunteers spent the day cleaning up the Spokane River at Redband Park and Islands Trailhead as part of the 2026 Redband Rally River Cleanup sponsored by the Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino.

"The Spokane River is the beating heart of this region and protecting it for future generations is a cornerstone of our Redband Rally campaign," said Spokane Indians Senior Vice President Otto Klein. "We want to thank all of the volunteers that joined us today for our fourth annual river cleanup and encourage everyone in the Inland Northwest to get involved in the stewardship of our area's natural resources."

The two groups of volunteers-with a little moral support provided by RIBBY the Redband Trout-collected hundreds of pounds of trash and debris in an effort to protect the health and vibrancy of the Spokane River. The Spokane Indians would like to extend a special thank you to the Spokane Riverkeeper, Spokane River Forum, the City of Spokane, and all of our Redband Rally Campaign supporters.

"We at the Spokane Riverkeeper are proud to partner with the Spokane Indians Baseball Team for our annual river cleanup event as part of the Redband Rally campaign." said Jule Schultz, Waterkeeper Spokane Riverkeeper. "We are grateful for all of the community support we receive from partners and volunteers; we couldn't accomplish all we do without their hard work and dedication."

To learn more about how you can help, please visit spokaneriverkeeper.org/volunteer or redbandrally.com.







Northwest League Stories from July 10, 2026

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