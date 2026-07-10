Caron Homers Again, Frogs Win 7-4 over C's

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, British Columbia: The Everett AquaSox won for the second time during their six-game series at Nat Bailey Stadium, taking down the Vancouver Canadians 7-4 Thursday night.

Vancouver took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning but their advantage did not last for long. Jake Casey hit a leadoff double, later scoring as Edward Duran hit an RBI double into right field. Duran later crossed home plate and scored himself as a fielding error was committed on a ground ball hit by Alex Stone.

Everett surged to a 4-2 lead in the next inning courtesy of Josh Caron and Carlos Jimenez. With no outs, Carter Dorighi and Jonny Farmelo each singled, positioning Caron to smash a three-run home run over the wall in right field. Caron's home run was his Northwest League leading 18th, and he has now homered in three consecutive games. Following the big swing, Felnin Celesten singled and later scored as Carlos Jimenez added an RBI single.

The AquaSox added a run in each of the next two frames, extending their lead to 6-2. Caron added an RBI single to raise his RBI total to four on the game during the fourth, and Matthew Ellis belted a solo home run to right center field in the fifth. Additionally, Ellis' long ball was his ninth of the season.

Celesten brought home the Frogs' seventh and final run during the top of the seventh inning, cranking a solo home run for his 13th blast of 2026. The score held until Stone added a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth for the Canadians, but the late comeback efforts were ultimately not enough as the AquaSox locked down a 7-4 victory.

From the mound, Everett starting pitcher Chase Centala departed after tossing 4.2 innings of two-run baseball, striking out three while walking three. Of Centala's two runs allowed, only one was earned. Taking over for him was right-hander Christian Little, who dealt 2.1 shutout innings to lower his earned run average this season to 1.99. He also struck out two before Jack White pitched a scoreless eighth and struck out two.

In the batter's box, the AquaSox offense tallied 11 base hits, and four batters collected multi-hit nights.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series up north against the Vancouver Canadians! Game Four of the series is scheduled for Friday, July 10, at 1:05 p.m. at Nat Bailey Stadium. Upon the conclusion of the Vancouver series, the AquaSox will take a four-day break due to the MLB All-Star Game. They later return to action on Friday, July 17, at 6:35 p.m. against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium!







Northwest League Stories from July 10, 2026

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