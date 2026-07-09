Caron Powers Slam, Maier Masterful in 7-1 Win

Published on July 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: Fueled by Josh Caron's seventh-inning grand slam, the Everett AquaSox cruised past the Vancouver Canadians 7-1 Wednesday night at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Everett found the scoring column early, scoring their first run in the top of the second inning courtesy of Luis Suisbel. Brandon Eike led off the inning with a double, allowing Suisbel to ground an RBI single into left field with one out. The lead held until the bottom of the third when Vancouver's Manuel Beltre hit an RBI single after Mathieu Vallee knocked a leadoff double.

AquaSox starting pitcher Adam Maier blanked the Canadians beyond Beltre's run-scoring knock, settling in to throw six innings of one-run baseball. Pitching in front of his hometown crowd, the Vancouver native allowed four total hits and struck out three while walking none. Taking the ball from Maier was right-hander Lucas Kelly, who was named the Seattle Mariners' Minor League Reliever of the Month in June. Kelly struck out four across two hitless and scoreless innings of work.

Sparking the AquaSox offense to a 6-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning were Luke Stevenson and Caron. Anthony Donofrio singled and Jonny Farmelo doubled to place two runners in scoring position, allowing Stevenson to hit an RBI single to break the tie. Felnin Celesten wore a pitch to load the bases and Caron delivered on the opportunity, demolishing a grand slam to left center field for his 17th home run of the season. With the blast, Caron extended his Northwest League Lead in home runs.

Padding the Frogs' lead in the top of the ninth was Farmelo, who crushed a solo home run to right center field for his 13th long ball of the season. Taking a 7-1 advantage into the game's final frame, Everett left-hander Calvin Schapira closed the door on the Canadians by striking out the side - all swinging - to lock down the Frogs' first win of the series.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series up north against the Vancouver Canadians! Game Three of the series is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, at 7:05 p.m. at Nat Bailey Stadium. Upon the conclusion of the Vancouver series, the AquaSox will take a four-day break due to the MLB All-Star Game. They later return to action on Friday, July 17, at 6:35 p.m. against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium!







Northwest League Stories from July 9, 2026

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