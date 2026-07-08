Suisbel Homers Twice, Sox Fall to C's 10-7

Published on July 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, British Columbia.: The Everett AquaSox dropped the opening match of the six-game series at Nat Bailey Stadium on Tuesday night, falling to the Vancouver Canadians 10-7.

Vancouver's offense went on the attack early, taking an 8-0 lead after two innings of play. Eric Snow opened the scoring for the Canadians in the top of the first by hitting a two-run double, later scoring on a throwing error to conclude a three-run opening frame. The home run ball powered a five-run second as Alex Stone led off the inning with a solo homer and each of Sam Shaw and Willams delivered two-run blasts.

Providing the AquaSox their first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning was Luis Suisbel, who teed off by hitting a solo home run to right field for his seventh blast of the season. Additionally, Suisbel's long ball was his second in as many games. Vancouver responded in the bottom half of the frame, making the score 9-1 as Kendry Chirinos hit a sacrifice fly to center field.

Suisbel launched his second home run of the night in the top of the sixth, delivering the long ball after Brandon Eike doubled with one out. Continuing Everett's home run surge in the top of the seventh was Josh Caron, who launched a two-run homer after Felnin Celesten walked. Caron's home run was his 16th of the season, placing him in sole possession of first place for the Northwest League lead in the category.

Shaw drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to raise the Canadians' run total into double-digits. Trailing 10-5 entering the top of the eighth, Austin St. Laurent tripled and later scored on Anthony Donofrio's RBI groundout to cut the Frogs' deficit to four runs. Carter Dorighi then doubled, allowing Jonny Farmelo to hit an RBI single.

With the Frogs trailing by three runs entering the game's final frame, Vancouver's Jonathan Todd tossed a scoreless top of the ninth inning to lock down the Canadians' 10-7 victory in the opening match of the six-game series.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series up north against the Vancouver Canadians! Game Two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, at 7:05 p.m. at Nat Bailey Stadium. Upon the conclusion of the Vancouver series, the AquaSox will take a four-day break due to the MLB All-Star Game. They later return to action on Friday, July 17, at 6:35 p.m. against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium!







Northwest League Stories from July 8, 2026

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