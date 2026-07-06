Colton Shaw Wins NWL Pitcher of the Week Award

Published on July 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Everett AquaSox right-hander Colton Shaw has been named the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week following a dominant performance on Friday night against the Tri-City Dust Devils. This is the second time season that he has been named Pitcher of the Week.

Shaw turned in the best outing of his professional career, striking out a career-high 11 batters over six shutout innings while allowing just one hit. He did not allow a runner past second base as he helped lead the AquaSox to victory.

On the season, Shaw owns a 5-3 record with a 4.00 ERA while limiting opposing hitters to a .235 batting average. He also currently leads the Northwest League in....

The 23-year-old was selected by Seattle in the seventh round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Yale University. During his collegiate career, Shaw served as team captain and helped lead the Bulldogs to their first Ivy League regular-season championship since 2018. He also excelled in the classroom, earning CSC Academic All-District honors as a senior.

Previous 2026 AquaSox Player of the Week Winners

Week 4 (April 20-26): Felnin Celesten

Week 5 (April 27-May 3): Felnin Celesten

Week 9 (May 25-31): Josh Caron

Previous 2026 AquaSox Pitcher of the Week Winners

Week 4 (April 20-26): Colton Shaw

Week 14 (June 30-July 5): Colton Shaw







Northwest League Stories from July 6, 2026

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