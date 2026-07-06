Record-Breaking Fourth of July Weekend Welcomes More Than 13,000 Fans to Hops Ballpark

Published on July 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops celebrated a memorable Fourth of July weekend at the new Hops Ballpark, welcoming record-breaking crowds as thousands of fans packed the stadium for three days of baseball and All-American Weekend festivities.

A total of 13,320 fans attended the Hops' All-American Weekend from July 3-5, making it the largest three-day attendance stretch in franchise history. The centerpiece of the weekend came on Independence Day when a franchise-record 5,740 fans filled the ballpark for the July 4 matchup, surpassing the previous single-game attendance mark set the night before of 5,184.

"This was an incredible weekend with so many people experiencing the new ballpark for the first time," said Hillsboro Hops President & General Manager K.L. Wombacher. "The biggest goal in building this ballpark was to be a first-class community gathering place. Being able to celebrate America 250 all weekend with record-setting crowds achieved just that."

Since opening earlier this season, the new Hops Ballpark has quickly established itself as one of the premier entertainment venues in the Pacific Northwest, hosting family fun for all ages. The Independence Day weekend served as another milestone, showcasing the ballpark's ability to bring together fans of all ages for one of the community's signature summer traditions. In addition to the record attendance, fans enjoyed a full slate of family-friendly entertainment throughout the weekend, including pregame festivities, giveaways, between-inning promotions, and postgame fireworks that capped off the Independence Day celebration.

The Hops will now hit the road on a six-game road trip to face the Tri-City Dust Devils before the Northwest League All-Star break. Hillsboro returns to Hops Ballpark on Tuesday, July 21, to begin a six-game homestand against the Vancouver Canadians. Tickets for all remaining 2026 Hops home games are available at hillsborohops.com or by calling the Hops ticket office at 503-640-0887.







Northwest League Stories from July 6, 2026

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