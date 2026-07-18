AquaSox Homestand Preview: July 21-26

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Summer is better with AquaSox baseball and your Frogs return to Everett Memorial Stadium on July 21st for a six-game homestand against the Eugene Emeralds! Don't miss a pitch - secure your tickets today and join us for six games of unforgettable summer fun!

BARK IN THE PARK: Pets are family so bring your pup out to our first Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark in the Park of the season for a PAW-some experience that will leave you and your four-legged friend with unFURgettable memories! While you're at the ballpark, be sure to visit the many vendor and community tables throughout the concourse featuring products, services, and resources dedicated to keeping your dog happy, healthy, and thriving.

Grab your pet's leash, bring your best friend, and join us for a tail-wagging time at the ballpark!

BECU Family Night

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SILVER SLUGGERS: It's another Silver Sluggers night at the ballpark! This exclusive club for fans 55 years and wiser is brought to you by Mukilteo Memory Care. At Mukilteo Memory Care, they provide more than just support; they offer a sanctuary designed specifically for the journey of memory loss.

BASEBALL BINGO: Pick up your Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth and play along! Each night there will be up to seven prizes handed out: five bingo for and two blackouts. You can't win if you don't play!

HomeStreet Bank $5.00 Wednesday

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DAY GAME BASEBALL: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it," said the great Ferris Bueller.

Make sure to grab a few friends, come on down, and relax with us at historic Everett Memorial Stadium! Skip work and come out to the ballpark for a special 12:05 p.m. first pitch.

Treat yourself to some delicious ballpark eats and recharge your batteries!

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TRADING CARD GIVEAWAY: Baseball card and autograph collectors will not want to miss the 2026 AquaSox team trading card sets! Keep an eye out for limited-edition chase cards randomly inserted into sets as well. Thanks to Pizza Hut, the first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will take home a trading card set.

BREWFEST: Start your evening with our pregame Brewfest and then settle in for an action-packed AquaSox game! Don't miss one of the best summer nights at the ballpark - great beer, great baseball, and great memories await! Presented By The Flying Pig & Mac & Jacks Brewing. CLICK FOR MORE INFORMATION

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CHRISTMAS IN JULY: The ballpark transforms into a winter wonderland for Christmas in July! The AquaSox will spread holiday cheer with festive giveaways and family-friendly activities throughout the evening.

The AquaSox will also take the field in special Christmas in July jerseys, which will be auctioned online from Thursday, July 23, to Monday, July 27. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the AquaSox Community Fund with the event proudly presented by the Kendall Automotive Group.

SANTA HAT GIVEAWAY: In conjunction with Christmas in July, we will be giving away an amazing AquaSox Santa Hat to the first 1,000 fans thanks to Diedrich Espresso!

TOY DRIVE: Help us spread Christmas joy! Bring a new unwrapped toy to the ballpark and help make the holidays brighter for children throughout Snohomish County. Representatives from Christmas House will be on hand collecting donations, and every toy will help bring smiles to local families this holiday season.

FIREWORKS: Following the conclusion of the game, fans can enjoy a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza that lights up the Everett skyline. The show is presented by Diedrich Espresso and Boeing.

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CHALLENGER BASEBALL GAME: Prior to the game, we will have a special Challenger League Baseball Game presented by Fred Meyer. Founded in 1989, Challenger Baseball is Little League's adaptive program for youth and adults with physical and intellectual challenges.

BLUEY APPEARANCE: Bluey is coming back to Everett Memorial Stadium this summer! Your favorite character will be available for fans to meet and take photos with throughout the night. General Admission meet-and-greet slots will run from 4:30 to 5:00 and from 5:30 to 6:00.

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

Chick-Fil-A 4 For $50 Sunday

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Speedway Chevrolet Sunday

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ABOUT THE AQUASOX:

The Everett AquaSox are the defending 2025 Northwest League Champions and serve as the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Established in 1984, the club has been affiliated with the Mariners since adopting the AquaSox name in 1995.

For updates on the upcoming season, community initiatives, and Webbly appearances follow the Frogs on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, or visit our website, AquaSox.com.Season ticket packages, group outings, and picnics outings can be purchased by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway.







Northwest League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.