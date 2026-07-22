New AquaSox Total Five Hits In Debut Match

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Ricardo Cova of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Ricardo Cova of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox dropped the opening game of their six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds, falling 13-8 at Everett Memorial Stadium in front of 2,001 fans and 189 dogs on Tuesday night during Sam's Cats & Dogs Bark In The Park.

The teams exchanged runs in the first inning as Carlos Gutierrez hit an RBI single for Eugene and Brandon Eike knocked an RBI single for Everett. Eugene snuck ahead 2-1 in the top of the second when Walker Martin hit a solo home run, and the one-run lead held until Everett tied the game in the bottom of the third courtesy of Brendan Donovan. Joining the AquaSox on an injury rehab assignment, the Seattle Mariners infielder delivered a sacrifice fly after Austin St. Laurent doubled and stole third base.

Eugene powered ahead 5-2 in the top of the fourth inning, rallying for three runs. Jakob Christian hit a one-out double, allowing Zander Darby to smack a two-run home run. Lisbel Diaz added a double of his own, later scoring as Jose Astudillo hit an RBI single to collect his first Emeralds RBI. Furthering the Eugene lead to four runs in the next frame was Darby, who added an RBI single.

Up 6-2, the Emeralds lengthened their lead to three runs in the top of the sixth as Isaiah Barkett drilled his first home run with Eugene. Barkett's long ball was good for two runs, and bringing home the ninth Emeralds run was Martin, who drew a bases-loaded walk. Responding in the bottom half of the frame for the AquaSox was Korbyn Dickerson, who smashed an opposite-field solo home run for his first AquaSox hit.

Everett brought home four runs during the bottom of the eighth, sparking their strongest scoring efforts of the night. Luke Stevenson knocked a leadoff double for his third hit of the game, later scoring as Dickerson lined an RBI double for his second run-scoring knock of the night. Extending the late rally was Luis Suisbel, who cut the Frogs' deficit to three runs with a two-run single into right field, and Aiden Taurek scored on a wild pitch to further reduce the Emeralds' lead to two.

Eugene battled for another four runs in the top of the ninth, taking a 13-7 lead as Gutierrez drew a bases-loaded walk and Christian lined a bases-clearing triple. Eike smashed a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth for the Frogs' eighth and final run as the Emeralds locked down their five-run victory after his big swing.

Three players made their High-A debuts during the game for the AquaSox: Ricardo Cova, Taurek, and Dickerson. Each player collected their first hit with the Frogs, and each of Cova and Dickerson collected two.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 1 1 0 3 1 3 0 0 4 13 15 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 4 1 8 14 0

WIN - Esmerlin Vincio (6-0) LOSS - Adam Maier (5-3) SAVE - Liam Simon (5)

EUGENE PITCHING: Vernon (3.0), Vinicio (3.0), Hiller (1.2), Simon (1.1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Maier (4.1), White (0.2), Lunsford-Shenkman (2.0), Geraldo (2.0)

EUGENE HOME RUNS: Martin (13), (9), Barkett (1)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Dickerson (1), Eike (18)

TIME: 3 Hours, 9 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 2,001 & 189 Dogs

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, with Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo at Everett Memorial Stadium! Ticket promotions for the game include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride special. Promotions for later in the homestand include an appearance by Bluey, Camp Day, BrewFest presented by Mac & Jack's and The Flying Pig, and the AquaSox Trading Card Set giveaway presented by Pizza Hut!

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Northwest League Stories from July 22, 2026

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