Late Emeralds Rally Sinks Sox Wednesday

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Brendan Donovan of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Brendan Donovan of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox fell during the second game of the six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds at Everett Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night, losing 10-5 in front of 1,999 fans.

Each team found three runs in the second inning, keeping the game tied early on. Daniel Rogers hit a two-run double to open the scoring for Eugene, and bringing home the Emeralds' third run with an RBI single was Jose Astudillo. For the AquaSox, Korbyn Dickerson scored on a throwing error, and Anthony Donofrio knocked an RBI double. Donofrio later scored the tying run, crossing home plate on a throwing error.

Donofrio blasted a solo home run for his seventh long ball in the bottom of the fourth, providing the AquaSox a 4-3 lead. The Frogs' advantage held until the top of the sixth when the Emeralds tied the game as Jakob Christian knocked an RBI single after Carlos Gutierrez singled and stole second base.

Eugene later pulled ahead, taking a slim 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth as Lisbel Diaz hit an RBI triple to center field after Gutierrez singled. They furthered their lead to 10-4 in the top of the ninth, adding five more runs thanks to Jhonny Level's sacrifice fly, Gutierrez's RBI single, Zander Darby's two-run single, and Diaz's RBI single.

The AquaSox ultimately went down in the bottom of the ninth, plating just one run as Austin St. Laurent drew a bases-loaded walk. Eugene's Gerelmi Maldonado closed out the game before too much damage could occur, locking down the Emeralds' 10-5 victory.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 1 5 10 14 2

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 8 2

WIN - Matt Dunaway (1-3) LOSS - Christian Little (3-4)

EUGENE PITCHING: De La Torre (4.0), Estrella (2.1), Dunaway (1.2), Maldonado (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Centala (4.0), Easterly (3.0), Little (1.2), Sosa (0.1)

TIME: 2 Hours, 53 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 1,999

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Everett Memorial Stadium! Ticket promotions for the game include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride special. Promotions for later in the homestand include an appearance by Bluey, BrewFest presented by Mac & Jack's and The Flying Pig, and the AquaSox Trading Card Set giveaway presented by Pizza Hut!

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.