2026 Christmas Jersey Auction Information

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The Everett AquaSox will take the field in special Christmas In July jerseys Saturday, July 25, and fans will have the exclusive opportunity to own one through our online jersey auction that is now open!

Auction Details:

Opening Bid: $125.00

Bid Increments: $10.00

Auction End Time: Monday, July 27 at 8:00 p.m. PST.

Don't forget - these jerseys will never be worn by the AquaSox again! Winning an auction is the only way to guarantee owning one of these limited-edition Christmas in July jerseys.

Following the game, all jerseys will be professionally cleaned and autographed by the player who wore them.

All sales are final. Auction proceeds will benefit AquaSox Charities presented by the Kendal Automotive Group.







Northwest League Stories from July 23, 2026

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