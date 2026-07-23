Dust Devils Slide Past Indians, 6-5

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Tri-City struck for three runs in the seventh and held on from there as they topped the Indians, 6-5, in front of 4,104 fans at Avista Stadium for Rosauers Family Feast Night presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tommy Hopfe recorded his first career four-hit game, finishing 4-for-5 with an RBI, stolen base and run scored from the leadoff spot. The former Fresno State standout is hitting .365 (38-for-104) with six doubles, one triple, four home runs, 14 RBI, and five stolen bases over his last 25 games, and currently ranks ninth in the NWL in hits (79) and 10th in average (.278).

Alan Espinal had two hits and an RBI while Roynier Hernandez reached base three times and scored once in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (16-12), Redband (3-3), Operation Fly Together (3-2), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (22-26), Harry Potter (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, July 23rd, vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Tri-City RHP Peyton Olejnik (4-6, 4.30 ERA) vs. Spokane RHP Angel Jimenez (2-3, 4.21 ERA)

NEXT PROMOTION: Youth Sports Night presented by Pacific Golf & Turf - Calling all youth sports athletes! Wear your team jersey with pride and join us as we celebrate all local youth sports groups in the Eastern WA & Northern ID area. Bring a new or used baseball or softball glove to donate to Spokane Indians Youth Baseball and Softball. Plus, all kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!







Northwest League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.