Four-Run Ninth Leads to Comeback Win

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - A four-run top of the ninth for the Canadians led to an 8-6 comeback win to stun the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) Wednesday night at Hops Ballpark.

Trailing 6-4 to begin the final frame, the C's were gifted their first run of the inning when Ryan Sprock's deep drive to left centre - which bounced once on the track then seemed to go over the yellow line but came back into the field of play - was ruled a live ball and allowed Sprock to race home for an inside-the-park home run. Two consecutive outs followed before Alexis Hernandez singled and Tucker Toman walked. That set up newcomer Jaxson West, who worked the count full to bring the C's to their final strike then singled home the game-tying run.

With the score 6-6 and two runners in scoring position after West stole second, pinch hitter Jake Casey legged out a go-ahead RBI infield single to give Vancouver its first lead of the game. Mathieu Vallee followed with a run-scoring bunt base hit to put the C's in front 8-6 and Gilberto Batista (W, 5-3) retired the side in order to lock down the victory.

It was all Hillsboro in the early goings. #4 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King struck out the side in a perfect first before surrendering two runs in the second and another in the third. Down 3-0 and without a hit, the C's would load the bases in the top of the fourth then got a two-out, two-RBI single from Vallee to cut the deficit to one.

The Hops would respond by scoring an unearned run in the bottom of that inning, added another in the fifth and yet another in the seventh to build a four-score advantage until the Canadians plated a pair in the eighth. Hernandez and Toman singled, West reached on an error, Manny Beltre drove in a run with a hit and Vallee plated another with a fielder's choice that made it 6-4.

Eight of nine starters reached base and six had a hit. Vallee drove in a career-high four runs with two hits to pace the offense.

Winners of two in a row and four of their first five after the All-Star Break, the Canadians can secure a series split with a win tomorrow. Holden Wilkerson will duel with #21 D-Backs prospect Junior Ciprian. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on the C's Broadcast Network.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 23, 2026

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