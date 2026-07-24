Dickerson, Dollard Shine in 10-2 AquaSox Win

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Korbyn Dickerson of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Korbyn Dickerson of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox thumped the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday afternoon, securing a 10-2 victory supported by 15 base hits in front of 2,771 fans on Camp Day at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Everett's offense immediately got to work, putting up a three-spot in the bottom of the first inning. Matthew Ellis opened the scoring by knocking an RBI single to score Ricardo Cova, positioning Korbyn Dickerson to laser a two-run home run over the left field fence for his second long ball of the series. Furthering the Frogs' advantage to 5-0 in the next frame was Carlos Jimenez, who delivered a two-run single after Luis Suisbel walked and Anthony Donofrio doubled.

The AquaSox rallied for another five runs across the third and fourth innings, powering ahead 10-0. Brandon Eike drilled a solo home run for his 19th blast of the season, tying the Northwest League lead, and the duo of Ellis and Austin St. Laurent brought home four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Ellis demolished a three-run homer for his 13th long ball of 2026, and St. Laurent added an RBI single after Dickerson singled and stole second base.

Eugene found the scoring column for the first time in the top of the fifth, plating one run as Zander Darby hit a solo home run for his 10th tank of the season. Everett starting pitcher Taylor Dollard ultimately departed after throwing 5.1 innings, wrapping up a spectacular outing in which he allowed just one run and two hits while striking out five and walking only one. Relieving Dollard was left-hander Calvin Schapira, who dealt 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out three.

Everett's nine-run advantage held until the Emeralds scored their second and final run in the top of the eighth when Jhonny Level hit into an RBI groundout with runners on the corners. AquaSox right-hander Casey Hintz held his team's opposition off of the board in the top of the ninth, locking down the 10-2 victory for the Frogs' first win during the six-game series.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 7 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 3 2 1 4 0 0 0 0 X 10 15 0

WIN - Taylor Dollard (3-7) LOSS - Hunter Dryden (2-5)

EUGENE PITCHING: Dryden (3.1), Mejias (2.0), Palencia (2.2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Dollard (5.1), Schapira (1.2), Hintz (2.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 33 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 2,771

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at Everett Memorial Stadium! Ticket promotions for the game include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride special. Additionally, it is the AquaSox Trading Card Giveaway presented by Pizza Hut! Rounding out the week, promotions for later in the homestand include an appearance by Bluey, Christmas in July, Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum, and Signature Sunday!

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Northwest League Stories from July 23, 2026

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