Ems Fall in Matinee Matchup to Everett

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Eugene Emeralds fell to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 10-2. It's the first win of the week for the Frogs, as the Ems still hold a 2-1 series lead heading into the final three games of the weekend. The Ems are now 14-13 to start the second half.

Everett jumped all over the Ems tonight in the first four innings. They ripped off 10 runs in those innings, scoring at least one run in all four. In the first frame, Matthew Ellis opened up the scoring with an RBI-single before Korbyn Dickerson crushed a two-run blast to make it 3-0.

In the second, Carlos Jimenez singled to bring home a pair of base runners. In the third, Brandon Eike hit his 19th home run of the year to put Everett up by six runs. The nail in the coffin came in the fourth inning as the frogs jumped out to a double-digit lead. After a couple of hits to start the inning, Matthew Ellis blasted a three-run shot for his 13th big fly of the year. Austin St. Laurent added onto the total with an RBI-single to make it 10-0 for Everett through four innings.

Eugene was able to get on the board in the top of the fifth. Zander Darby opened up the inning with a solo home run that traveled 349 feet and left his bat at 101.5 mph. Darby has now hit two home runs and six RBIs through the first three games this week. The Ems scored their second run in the top of the eighth. Onil Perez drew a leadoff walk and Isaiah Barkett singled with one out to put runners at the corners. Jhonny Level hit into a fielder's choice which allowed the run to score to cut the deficit down to 10-2.

That proved to be the final run of the afternoon as the AquaSox defeated the Emeralds by a final score of 10-2. After taking the first two games of the series, Everett picked up their first victory this week.

The bullpen was the highlight in today's game for the Emeralds. Ubert Mejias spun two innings on the mound and allowed four hits but just one earned run while not issuing a walk and striking out three. Brayan Palencia took over for him

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 23, 2026

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