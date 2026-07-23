Ems Score Double-Digit Runs for Second Straight Game against Everett

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds were able to defeat the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 10-5 to secure their second straight win of the week. Eugene scored 13 runs in last night's victory and followed it up with another massive day at the plate. They have now combined for 29 hits in the two games. Eugene is now 14-12 in the second half and sits just two games out of first.

Both teams went 1-2-3 in the first inning before both offenses scored three runs in the second inning. Zander Darby recorded the first hit of the game with a one-out bunt single before Walker Martin reached on a two-out single. There was an error on the play which allowed Darby to get into third base. The next batter, Daniel Rogers, smoked a double to bring home the first two runs of the game. Jose Astudillo followed it up with a single that scored Rogers for the third run of the frame.

Everett responded with three runs of their own in the home half of the second. After a pair of walks, some costly errors brought home the first two runs before Anthony Donofrio doubled to tie up the game at 3-3. They added another run to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth. It was Donofrio once again who crushed a solo home run for his seventh of the year.

The Emeralds were able to tie up the game in the top of the sixth. Carlos Gutierrez started the frame off with a single before stealing his 22nd stolen base of the season. Jakob Christian fell behind in the count but worked it full and on the payoff pitch he singled up the middle to tie the game at 4-4 through six innings.

In the top of the eighth the Ems were able to reclaim the lead. Carlos Gutierrez led off the inning with a single. He got into second base on a sac-bunt and advanced into third on a groundout. With two outs, Lisbel Diaz smoked his second triple of the season to give the Ems the 5-4 lead.

In the top of the ninth the bats kept it rolling at the plate. Jose Astuddilo hit a single and Isaiah Barkett drew a walk before they put on a double steal to move into scoring position. Jhonny Level brought home a run on a sac-fly before Carlos Gutierrez ripped a single to bring home the second run. Zane Zielinski followed it up by drawing a walk before a wild pitch moved the runners up another base. Zander Darby smoked a single that plated a pair of runs and Lisbel Diaz got in on the action with a single of his own to bring home the fifth and final run of the ninth.

Everett got a run in the bottom of the ninth but couldn't keep the rally going as the Ems defeated them by a final score of 10-5. Matt Dunaway collected his first win of the season on the mound and Gerelmi Maldonado closed it down in the final inning.

It's a quick turnaround into tomorrow's game. Hunter Dryden will get the starting nod with first pitch set for 12:05 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 23, 2026

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