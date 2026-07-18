Frogs Tie for First Place in Northwest League

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







SPOKANE, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox earned a tie for first place in the Northwest League, defeating the Spokane Indians 11-3 at Avista Stadium on Friday night during the first game back from the MLB All-Star Break.

Everett opened the scoring in the top of the second inning, taking a 2-0 lead courtesy of Brandon Eike and Josh Caron. Leading off the inning with a double was Caron, and bringing home the pair of runs was Eike, who smashed a two-run home run to left center field for his 16th homer of the season. Each team earned a run in the third inning, making the score 3-1 as Everett's Felnin Celesten hit an RBI double and Spokane's Robert Calaz scored on an error.

The AquaSox surged for another four runs across the fourth and fifth innings, powering ahead to a 7-1 advantage. Anthony Donofrio brought home the Frogs' fourth run with an RBI single, and three Everett batters brought home runs in the fifth as Luis Suisbel hit an RBI single and each of Jonny Farmelo and Luke Stevenson drew a bases-loaded walk.

Each team plated a pair of runs in the sixth, keeping the Frogs' six-run lead intact. Following Caron's second double of the game, Carlos Jimenez crushed a two-run home run to right center field for his 11th blast of the year. For the Indians, Tanner Thach hit an RBI single and Kelvin Hidalgo hit a sacrifice fly. Spokane's scoring efforts concluded at that point as the AquaSox pitching staff held them out of the scoring column for the remainder of the game.

Jimenez brought home Everett's final two runs in the top of the eighth, smacking a two-run double to end the evening's scoring efforts. Pitching with an 11-3 lead in-hand, AquaSox right-hander Gabriel Sosa struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure the Frogs' victory.

From the mound, AquaSox starting pitcher Chase Centala dealt three innings of one-hit baseball, allowing one run while striking out two. Left-hander Reid Easterly added two scoreless innings of work, and right-hander Jose Geraldo struck out three in two shutout innings.

Caron led all AquaSox batters with four base hits, raising his batting average in 2026 to .272 while scoring four times. Jimenez collected three hits and four RBIs, and Farmelo walked three times. In total, the Frogs' offense tallied 15 base hits, and each of the nine batters in Manager Ryan Scott's lineup collected a hit.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their series against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium! Game Two of the three-game set is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 18. Following the three-gamer in Spokane, they return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Eugene Emeralds beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, with Sam's Cats & Dogs Bark in the Park! Ticket promotions for the game include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride special.







Northwest League Stories from July 18, 2026

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