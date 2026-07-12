Vancouver's Late Rally Sinks Everett, 7-6

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: Propelled by a four-run eighth inning, the Vancouver Canadians took home a 7-6 victory over the Everett AquaSox on Saturday night at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Jonny Farmelo led off the game for the AquaSox, walking and stealing his 25th base of the season to place a runner in scoring position early on. Capitalizing on the opportunity was Brandon Eike, who knocked an RBI single with one out to open the scoring. Vancouver later knotted the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third as Jake Casey hit into a RBI groundout with runners on the corners.

The teams exchanged runs in the fourth inning as each squad plated one more runner. Carlos Jimenez and Luis Suisbel knocked doubles for Everett, and Suisbel's swing drove home Jimenez. On Vancouver's side of things, Kendry Chirinos hit a sacrifice fly while the bases were loaded. The Canadians broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 3-2 lead as Tucker Toman hit an RBI double after Casey singled.

Jimenez and Suisbel powered the AquaSox to a 6-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning as Jimenez hit an RBI single and Suisbel demolished a three-run home run to break the game's tie. Austin St. Laurent doubled after Jimenez's single, positioning Suisbel to cause the damage that he did with his ninth long ball of the 2026 campaign. Vancouver brought their deficit down to two runs in the bottom half of the frame, adding their fourth run as Manuel Beltre hit a sacrifice fly.

Vancouver rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth, taking a 7-6 lead that they would not rescind. Peyton Williams drilled a game-tying, two-run double to spark the rally, and Beltre scored the go-ahead run by singling and circling all of the bases as a throwing error was committed. Locking down the Canadians' one-run victory was Reece Wissinger, who dealt a scoreless top of the ninth to provide Vancouver their second win of the six-game series.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox conclude their six-game series up north against the Vancouver Canadians! Game Six of the series is scheduled for Sunday, July 12, at 1:05 p.m. at Nat Bailey Stadium. Upon the conclusion of the Vancouver series, the AquaSox will take a four-day break due to the MLB All-Star Game. They later return to action on Friday, July 17, at 6:35 p.m. against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium!







Northwest League Stories from July 11, 2026

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