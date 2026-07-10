Stevenson and Ellis Lead AquaSox to 4-3 Win

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, British Columbia: Propelled by a two-run double and two-run home run, the Everett AquaSox won their third consecutive game against the Vancouver Canadians by securing a 4-3 victory at Nat Bailey Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Vancouver's Jake Casey set his team ahead 2-0 early, belting a two-run home run in the bottom of the first innings following a leadoff double hit by J.R. Freethy. Furthering the Canadians' lead by another run in the next frame was Freethy, who added an RBI single with two outs.

The AquaSox found the scoring column in the top of the fourth, cutting their deficit to one run. Luke Stevenson walked and Brandon Eike singled, allowing Matthew Ellis to slice a two-run double into the opposite field. Everett starting pitcher Colton Shaw settled in to complete five innings of three-run baseball, striking out five while allowing five hits. Shaw walked zero batters and of his three runs allowed, only two were earned.

Stevenson set the AquaSox ahead 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning, smashing a two-run home run over the fence in right center field for his ninth home run of the year. Taking over for Shaw and pitching with a lead in hand, lefty Reid Easterly threw two shutout innings while allowing zero hits to take the game to the eighth inning.

Combining to throw the final two innings of the game for Everett were left-hander Calvin Schapira and righty Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman. Schapira dealt a scoreless bottom of the eighth, and Lunsford-Shenkman locked down the win while earning his first save of the season by throwing a clean bottom of the ninth.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series up north against the Vancouver Canadians! Game Five of the series is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at 5:05 p.m. at Nat Bailey Stadium. Upon the conclusion of the Vancouver series, the AquaSox will take a four-day break due to the MLB All-Star Game. They later return to action on Friday, July 17, at 6:35 p.m. against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium!







Northwest League Stories from July 10, 2026

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