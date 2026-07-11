Eighth-Inning Homer Lifts Dust Devils Past Hops, 2-1

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Pasco, WA - After erupting for 19 runs over the previous two games, the Tri-City Dust Devils didn't need much offense on Friday night. Harold Coll broke a 1-1 tie with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting Tri-City to a 2-1 victory over the Hillsboro Hops before 2,459 fans at Gesa Stadium. The win was the Dust Devils' third consecutive victory after entering the week on a 10-game losing streak.

Friday's pitchers' duel featured two starters who were among the storylines entering the night. Yeferson Vargas continued to dominate Hillsboro, allowing just one run on three hits over seven innings while striking out seven. The right-hander walked three and threw 88 pitches, lowering his ERA against the Hops to 1.38 over 19 innings this season. In three starts against Hillsboro in 2026, Vargas has surrendered just three earned runs.

The Hops scored their only run in the second inning when Carlos Virahonda launched a two-out solo home run to left field, his 14th homer of the season and 67th RBI. It was Hillsboro's lone extra-base hit and accounted for all of the club's offense.

Hillsboro threatened in the third after José Mejía walked and Kenny Castillo was hit by a pitch before Cunningham drew another free pass to load the bases with two outs. Vargas escaped the jam by striking out JD Dix, beginning a stretch in which the Hops failed to capitalize on their limited opportunities. Hillsboro finished 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and struck out 12 times.

Caden Grice delivered one of his sharpest outings in weeks for Hillsboro. After issuing 11 walks over his previous 9.1 innings, the left-hander showed much-improved command, allowing one unearned run over six innings. He scattered six hits, walked just two and struck out five over 86 pitches.

Tri-City tied the game in the third after Alberto Rios singled and Jorge Ruiz reached on a force play that was extended by Cunningham's throwing error. Ruiz stole third before Capri Ortiz lined an RBI single into center, evening the score at 1-1. It was the only run Grice allowed, and it came unearned.

Ayers worked a scoreless seventh before Coll's eighth-inning blast proved to be the difference. The decisive swing came with one out in the eighth against Hillsboro reliever Kyle Ayers. Coll turned on an 0-1 pitch and drove it over the left-field wall for his third homer of the season, giving Tri-City its first lead of the night.

The Hops had no answer in the ninth. After Slade Caldwell was hit by a pitch with one out in the eighth, Tri-City turned the game over to Nicolo Pinazzi, who struck out five of the seven batters he faced. Pinazzi finished the game by striking out Trent Youngblood, Carlos Virahonda and Kayson Cunningham in order to earn the save.

Youngblood and Cunningham recorded Hillsboro's only other hits, while Virahonda's solo homer accounted for the club's only run as the Hops were held to three hits for the night.

With the loss, Hillsboro dropped the fourth game of the six-game series and will look to even things up over the final two contests. Airtime tomorrow is at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from July 11, 2026

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