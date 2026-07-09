Christian Little Thriving in 2026 Reliever Role

Published on July 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: One of the most valuable assets a manager can have on their baseball team is a reliable, shutdown relief pitcher who can help their team escape any jam on the basepaths.

"He is a competitor - no situation is too big. The environment doesn't impact him and his body language on the mound is intimidating," Everett AquaSox Pitching Coach Bryan Pall said. "He brings that confidence to life and is aggressive from pitch one."

Converting from being a starting pitcher to a relief pitching role for the 2026 season, AquaSox right-hander Christian Little has embraced the change strongly. Across 23 outings and 29.1 innings pitched this season, Little has collected a 2.15 earned run average while tallying 37 strikeouts against just 13 walks. Little has held hitters from reaching the basepaths with strong success as reflected by his 0.89 WHIP, and he has also converted six save opportunities.

Selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 11th round (No. 333 overall) in the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Little made his professional debut in 2025 with the Single-A Modesto Nuts, where he pitched as a starter. In 15 starts and 61.2 innings thrown, Little struck out 68 and held a 4.09 earned run average. His efforts earned him a promotion to High-A to end the season, where he made two regular season starts and one Northwest League Championship Series start for the AquaSox.

The decision to convert Little into a relief role came during the offseason following Everett's 2025 Northwest League Championship victory.

"I was in injury rehab going into Spring Training this year and, coming out of rehab, I built up as a starter," Little said. "About a week out of rehab, we made the decision [to convert to a relief role] after I started developing a newer slider to try and see what I could do with two pitches. Simplify everything and build from there."

Working as a relief pitcher was nothing new to Little outside of the professional ranks. Dating back to his college days, he made 52 appearances as a reliever - 18 at Vanderbilt across his first two collegiate seasons and 34 with LSU between his junior and senior seasons. In each of his four years playing college baseball, Little had more strikeouts than innings pitched, showcasing the foundation of an arsenal that plays to escape any jam with runners on base.

Allowing Little to thrive out of the bullpen as a professional thus far has been a mix of factors: A deadly two-pitch mix consisting of a fastball and gyro-slider, the composure and mentality that he carries himself with on the mound, and an aggressive approach that allows him to attack the strike zone.

Early returns on the two-pitch approach have proven successful. Bouncing between the strength of high velocity that is hard to catch up to along with the unpredictability of horizontal and vertical break have led to good results.

"His fastball getting up there at 97, 98, 99 MPH with a really good downer gyro-slider coming off of it makes it really hard for hitters," AquaSox Manager Ryan Scott said. "When Little's executing that fastball in the top half of the zone and then throwing his gyro-slider to the bottom part it's really, really hard for hitters to decide what's coming. Both pitches play off of each other really well."

"You can flip a coin. Both pitches are really, really good," Pall said. "It's more about him putting himself in positions to finish hitters. You could go fastball up in the zone, you could spike a gyro-slider in the dirt. It's completely up to him."

Having an elite arsenal is just part of the formula for dominant bullpen arms. Relievers often come in to pitch when the moment is the largest - when the bases are loaded, when the game is on the line, and when their team needs to escape a jam untouched.

Pressure could be used to describe the feelings of those moments but for Little, pressure is no match when coming in to extinguish the flames and shut the door on the opposing team. He brings a simple philosophy with him to the mound in tough situations.

"The mindset is to go give the team a chance to win and keep the runner at third base," Little said.

Along with composure on the mound rooted in his mindset, Little brings an aggressive approach to the strike zone that has been instilled by his coaching staff that make him a fierce hurler to face off against.

"It really is that 'I'm going to go right at you' mentality that he has. He's not going to shy away from contact and he's not going to shy away from any hitters," Scott said. ¬©"That's really the main piece that he's going to bring. I've said it a few times but it's that 'dawg mentality' he has out there. He's not going to back down. He's going to be the aggressor out there which is what we continue to want to see out of him."

"I feel like getting in the strike zone more often and not giving batters a better count [has been an area of growth]," Little said. "I feel like my goal in every at-bat is to get to a 1-2 or 0-2 count. I feel like I've done that a lot this season, it's been reflected in the results, and I need to keep doing it."

While the AquaSox make a push for their second Northwest League Championship bid in as many seasons, Little will work as a key factor in helping lock down victories. Pertaining to what is next for Little as he continues his path toward Double-A, building his routines while helping his team win will be an area of focus.

"Don't make the moment too big. Slow down and win each pitch. Win one pitch at a time," Pall said. "He wants to be the best possible pitcher he can be, his efforts off of the field really show, and they're showing up on the field right now."







Northwest League Stories from July 8, 2026

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