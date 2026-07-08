Spokane Trounces Ems in Series Opener

Published on July 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Spokane Indians by a final score of 12-4 to start the series. Through the first four innings, the two teams were trading runs before Spokane scored nine unanswered runs to pull away for their 10th straight win. Eugene is now 7-9 to start the second half.

Spokane got the scoring started in the second inning. Jacob Humphrey led off the frame with a solo home run, a sign of what was to come for him at the plate. Eugene answered back and took their first lead of the night in the bottom of the third. Trevor Cohen singled with two outs before Jhonny Level connected with his second home run of the season for Eugene. It was his first at PK Park, and his first as a left-handed hitter this season in Eugene. He now has 12 total home runs on the season. His swing gave the Ems the 2-1 lead after three innings.

In the fourth Spokane was able to tie up the game. Humphrey had a single to start and got into second base on an error before stealing third. Alan Espinal brought him home on a sac-fly RBI to tie the game at 2-2. In the bottom of the inning, Jancel Villarroel hit his seventh home run of the year to give the Ems the lead back for the second time.

After that it was all things Spokane as they ripped off nine unanswered runs over the next three innings. They put up four runs in both the fifth and the sixth inning. In the fifth, they scored runs on a groundout and a pair of singles. They put the nail in the coffin with a grand slam in the sixth. It was Humphrey who delivered once again, this time with a grand slam for his second home run of the night. They added another run in the seventh, with an RBI-single from Kelvin Hidalgo to put the Indians up 11-3.

Both teams scored one more run in the final few innings. Lisbel Diaz hit a solo home run with one out in the seventh for his 11th home run of the season in Eugene. Spokane scored on a sac-fly from Tommy Hopfe to give them the 12-4 lead which proved to be the final in tonight's game.

It was a tough night for the Ems to start the series against Spokane who has now won 10 games in a row which ties their franchise record for the most consecutive wins in the High-A era since 2021. The Indians are clicking on all cylinders right now and the Emeralds are tasked with trying to find a way to slow it down. First pitch tomorrow night is scheduled for 6:35 PM with Hunter Dryden on the mound for the Ems.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 8, 2026

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