Ems Deliver the Fireworks on Independence Day Victory against the Canadians

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 8-2. They have now won two consecutive games and will have a chance to win their first series since the end of May tomorrow afternoon.

The Ems got the scoring started tonight in the first. Trevor Cohen reached on a fielding error to start the contest. After a quick couple of outs, Dakota Jordan went deep for his team-leading 14th home run of the season. Jordan now has four home runs in his last six games. Carlos Gutierrez followed it up with a two-out single and Jancel Villarroel doubled down the third base line which brought home the run and gave the Ems the 3-0 lead after the first inning.

In the second, Cohen reached on an error once again before stealing his Northwest League leading 25th stolen base of the season. After a popout, Gavin Kilen delivered a two-out double off the wall to drive home the run. Kilen is now up to 64 RBI's the year, most in the NWL and in the Giants organization.

The Ems took the 4-0 lead into the bottom of the third before the C's were able to drive home their first run of the night. Eric Snow poked a two-out single before Peyton Williams continued his strong week at the plate with a 105-mph double that just missed being a home run. It was a good relay throw to the plate, but snow scored on the play for the first run of the night.

Eugene answered back with a pair of runs in the top of fifth. Jordan led off the inning with a double and Gutierrez followed it up with a double of his own to drive home the first run of the frame. Villarroel continued on the hit parade to start the inning and brought home Gutierrez with a rocket single up the middle to make it 6-1 Ems.

The C's scored their second and final run of the game in the bottom of the seventh. Eric snow hit an infield single with the bases loaded to cut into the deficit but Williams hit into an inning-ending double play to help Esmerlin Vinicio escape the jam on the mound.

In the ninth Eugene added on runs of insurance for good measure. Jordan had homered in the first inning, and he homered again in the ninth for his 15th of the season which now moves him into a three-way tie for first in the Northwest league. It's the first multi-homer game this year for Jordan who has been the hottest hitter in the NWL league to start July.

Gutierrez doubled right after for his third hit of the game before Villarroel also collected his third hit and RBI with a single to give the Ems the 8-2 lead which proved to be the final score tonight.

Niko Mazza was phenomenal as he spun six great innings while allowing just one run and five hits. Esmerlin Vinicio converted his fifth save of the year after he pitched the final three innings while allowing just one run.

Eugene has now won consecutive games and will have the chance for the series victory tomorrow afternoon. Tyler Switalski will be on the mound once again with a first pitch scheduled for 1:05 PM.







Northwest League Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.