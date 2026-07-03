Tonight's Game (7/2) in Vancouver Postponed Due to Rain

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Tonight's game against the Vancouver Canadians has been postponed due to rainy conditions in Vancouver. The teams will make up the game tomorrow afternoon as a double-header. First pitch for game one will be at 1:05 PM with a break in between before the second game. Both games will be seven inning contests.

Hunter Dryden will get the start in game one and Jacob Bresnahan will be the starter in game two for Eugene. The Ems will look to continue their winning ways in double-headers this season, as they are 6-1 while the Canadians are 0-4 this season.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.