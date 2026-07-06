Ems Split Series against Vancouver

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Emeralds fell to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 5-3 to end the series against Vancouver. It's a series split for the two clubs, as each team took three out of six. The Ems are 7-8 in the second half and will head back home and get ready for a big series against the Spokane Indians.

The Canadians jumped on the Ems for a pair of runs in the first inning off of Eugene's starter Tyler Switalski. Eric Snow singled with one out before Sam Shaw followed it up with a two-run home run to put the C's on the scoreboard. They brought home another two runs in the second inning to extend their lead. Manny Beltre hit a solo home run and after Mathieu Vallee singled, Snow brought him home on a single to make it 4-0 in favor of Vancouver after two complete innings.

The Emeralds were able to find their first runs of the afternoon in the top of the fourth. Dakota Jordan led off the inning with a rocket double that just missed being his fifth home run of the week. After Gavin Kilen popped out, Jakob Christian took Johnny King deep for his sixth home run of the season. The deficit was cut in half with that one swing.

The C's responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth. After a couple of walks, Cade Vernon tried a pickoff move to first but an error was charged to Zander Darby as Kendry Chirinos scored from third base to take the 5-2 lead.

In the top of the fifth the Ems were able to bring home their third and final run of the game. Jose Ramos hit a one-out single before the lineup flipped back to the top. That brought up Jhonny Level who hit a screaming groundball to the shortstop. Maddox Latta wasn't able to field it cleanly as it kicked out to left field. Ramos went first to third on the play and Sam Shaw in left field didn't field it cleanly as he threw to second base with Level trying to stretch it into a double. The throw wasn't in time and Ramos had some heads up base running as he scored from third base to cut the lead down to just two runs. But neither offenses produced any more runs as the Ems fell in the series finale by a final score of 5-3.

Eugene will now return home for the final series before the All-Star break. They'll host the Spokane Indians who will bring a nine game winning streak into PK Park as they sit atop the NWL standings in the second half at 11-4. It'll be a fun series with lots of incredible promotions all week long. First pitch for Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:35 PM. Neither team has announced their starting rotation yet.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.