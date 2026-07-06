AquaSox Finish Sweep against Dust Devils

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Luke Stevenson at bat for the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Luke Stevenson at bat for the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox secured a series sweep over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Sunday Fun Day in front of 2,254 fans, taking an 11-6 win to wrap up the week at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Alejo Lopez opened the scoring for the AquaSox, knocking two RBI singles in the first two innings of the game while playing on a rehab assignment. Furthering the Frogs' advantage to 6-0 in the bottom of the second was Luke Stevenson, who demolished a grand slam over the fence in right center field for his eighth home run of the season. Stevenson's big swing traveled 440 feet, and the baseball left the bat at 106 MPH.

Brandon Eike smacked Everett's second home run of the game in the bottom of the third, smashing a solo home run for his 15th homer of the season. With the long ball, Eike is now tied for the Northwest League lead in home runs. Extending the Frogs' lead to 8-0 in the same frame was Jonny Farmelo, who added an RBI single.

Tri-City found the scoring column in the top of the fifth inning, plating two runs as Johan Macias knocked an RBI double and Jorge Ruiz hit an RBI single. AquaSox starting pitcher Walter Ford departed midway through the frame after throwing 4.2 innings of two-run baseball, turning the ball over to Jack White. A left-handed native of Georgia, White threw 1.1 shutout innings and struck out three.

The Dust Devils halved the Frogs' lead in the top of the seventh, adding another two runs to their total to make the score 8-4. With two runners on base, Randy De Jesus hit a single that scored Ruiz and Harold Coll. However, Everett responded in the inning's latter half as Anthony Donofrio lined an RBI double and Luis Suisbel belted a two-run home run for his sixth homer of the season.

Johan Macias added a solo home run for Tri-City in the top of the eighth and Peter Burns hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth, but the efforts were ultimately not enough. AquaSox right-hander Casey Hintz finished the game on the mound, closing out the Frogs' 11-6 victory while achieving a series sweep over the Dust Devils.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox head north into beautiful British Columbia for a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians! Game One of the series is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, at 7:05 p.m. at Nat Bailey Stadium. Upon the conclusion of the Vancouver series, the AquaSox will take a four-day break due to the MLB All-Star Game. They later return to action on Friday, July 17, at 6:35 p.m. against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium!

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Northwest League Stories from July 5, 2026

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