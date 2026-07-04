Alejo Lopez to Rehab with AquaSox

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that infielder Alejo Lopez has been assigned to the High-A Everett AquaSox on a Major League rehab assignment.

Lopez is scheduled to play for the AquaSox on Friday, July 3, when Everett hosts the Tri-City Dust Devils at 7:05 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Lopez, 30, was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 27th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Greenway High School in Phoenix, Arizona. He made his Major League debut with Cincinnati on June 28, 2021, and hit .261 during his rookie season, appearing in 14 games. Over parts of three Major League seasons - all with the Reds - Lopez has appeared in 76 games, batting .262 with 33 runs.

Released by the Cincinnati Reds following the 2023 season, Lopez has also spent time in the Atlanta Braves and Athletics organizations. Prior to being placed on the injured list this season, he was batting .288 with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.

He signed with the Seattle Mariners as a minor league free agent during the 2025-26 off season.

Lopez will become the fifth player with major league experience to appear with the AquaSox this season, joining Bryce Miller, Cal Raleigh, Gabe Speier and Will Wilson on rehab assignment appearances with the club in 2026.

All major league rehab assignments are subject to change at any time.







Northwest League Stories from July 4, 2026

Alejo Lopez to Rehab with AquaSox - Everett AquaSox

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