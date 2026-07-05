Errors Plague C's in 8-2 Loss

Published on July 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - On Saturday evening at The Nat, the Canadians came up short in their game against the Eugene Emeralds (SF). After the Emeralds scored four unearned runs in the first two innings, the C's only plated one against their four to carry a deficit of three until the fifth. Eugene scored two more in the fifth; the C's couldn't find their groove and only managed one more run. To finish off the game, Emeralds scored two more in the ninth, making the final score 8-2.

The Emeralds struck early, scoring three runs in the first inning - two of which came from a home run - and they plated one more in the second, giving them a lead of four.

In the third, a Peyton Williams double that was sent to the right field wall allowed Eric Snow to score a run from first to put the C's behind by three.

Eugene plated two more in the fifth to make the score 6-1. After loading the bases in the seventh, the Canadians put one more run on the board on a Snow infield single. Another home run and an RBI single in the ninth extended the Emeralds' lead by two and made the eventual final score 8-2.

#12 Blue Jays prospect Silvano Hechavarria made his season debut with the Canadians. He pitched for four innings, gave up six runs (two earned) on eight hits, walked two and struck out three. In the fifth, Jack Eshleman would emerge from the bullpen to take over from the starter. Eshleman gave up two hits in his three innings, held the score with no runs, no walks and struck out a pair.

To close out the game, Reece Wissinger started in the eighth. His final line: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K.

Vancouver will look to secure a series split in the last time the C's will face Eugene at home this season as part of a White Spot Family Fun Sunday. #3 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King will get his second start of the series against left-hander Tyler Switalski. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 4, 2026

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