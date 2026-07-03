C's, Emeralds Rained out Thursday

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC -The Canadians have been rained out of their scheduled Northwest League contest against the Eugene Emeralds (SF) that was set for 7:05 p.m. today. The game will be made up tomorrow, Friday, July 3 as part of a doubleheader. First pitch of game one is set for 1:05 p.m.

Fans with paid tickets for a game that has been postponed, suspended, or cancelled due to weather or unplayable field conditions will receive one (1) voucher per ticket that can be redeemed for a ticket in the same seating area (i.e. Outfield Grandstand for Outfield Grandstand) to another game in the 2026 season, based on availability. Fans looking to upgrade from their original seating area to a new seating area must pay the difference in single-game rates (e.g. to upgrade from Outfield Grandstand to Home Plate Grandstand, a $3.00 upgrade fee is owed).

Vouchers can be redeemed by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office, by phoning 604-872-5232, or through your My C's Tickets account any time after the game has officially been postponed, suspended, or cancelled due to weather or unplayable field conditions. For the full rain policy, click here.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 2, 2026

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