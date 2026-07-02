Canada Day Struggles Continue for C's

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - On Canada Day at The Nat, the Canadians fell in a 12-9 defeat to the Eugene Emeralds (SF). After taking an early lead, the C's had a nightmare fifth inning when the Emeralds plated all 12 of their runs. However, the Canadians didn't let that keep them down; they worked their way back from a nine-run deficit to make it a game before ultimately falling short. Vancouver is now 6-15 on July 1 since digital record keeping began in 2005.

The C's opened the scoring in the first inning. JR Freethy had a leadoff double, went to third on a flyout, and scored on a passed ball. In the third, Freethy and Eric Snow, who both reached base on walks, came in to score on an Edward Duran double to left field.

Trailing 3-0, the Emeralds plated 12 runs in the fifth on nine hits and sent 16 men to the plate to take the lead. In the bottom of the frame, the Canadians got hits from Freethy and Snow then added runs on balk and a groundout to make the score 12-5.

Vancouver kept chipping away in the seventh. Aided by a two-out throwing error that kept the inning going, RBI singles from Peyton Williams and Sam Shaw drove in two runs before they continued to claw their way back in the eighth. A double by Alex Stone put him on base before a Snow single sent him hustling home. Two batters later, another error allowed the second run of the stanza to cross the plate, putting the C's behind by three. They would go down in order in the ninth to fall 12-9.

Dylan Watts made his Nat Bailey debut, keeping his first four innings scoreless before he gave up four runs in the fifth and departed the game with two runners left on base. His final line: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 6 BB, 3 K.

After Gilberto Batista was torched for eight runs on seven hits with only one out recorded following Watts' departure, Jay Schueler entered in the forgettable fifth inning and kept any more runs from scoring. Schueler went on to retire eight consecutive batters during his time; he gave up only one hit, no runs, no walks and struck out two in his 3.1 innings pitched. Carson Myers worked the ninth, with no hits, no walks and K'ed one.

The C's will go toe to toe with the Emeralds tomorrow during Women In Sports Night. Holden Wilkerson will get the start for Vancouver against his counterpart, Hunter Dryden. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 2, 2026

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