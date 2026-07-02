Caron's Four RBIs Lead Everett To 9-5 Victory

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox catcher Josh Caron

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox catcher Josh Caron(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: Led by a night from their offense that included 12 base hits - six of which went for extra bases - the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 9-5 on Wednesday night at Everett Memorial Stadium in front of 1,471 fans.

Josh Caron provided the AquaSox an early lead, powering his team to a 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the first. Following a triple hit by Felnin Celesten, Caron launched a 410-foot, two-run home run to left field for his 14th long ball of the season. With the big blast, Caron now leads all AquaSox hitters in home runs this season.

Caron added a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third before the AquaSox offense put the game out of reach for good in the bottom of the fourth. The Frogs rallied for five runs, surging ahead 8-0. Anthony Donofrio hit an RBI double down the right field line to open the frame's scoring, and Carter Dorighi added a two-run double to deep center field two at-bats later. Continuing the hit train was Luke Stevenson, who hit an RBI single, and Caron, who added an RBI double to raise his RBI total during the game to four.

Tri-City found the scoring column in the top of the fifth inning, cutting their deficit to six runs. Johan Macias lined an RBI single to get the Dust Devils on the board, and David Mershon was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home his team's second run.

Pitching with a lead in-hand, AquaSox starter Adam Maier threw five innings of two-run baseball. The Vancouver, British Columbia, had a strong outing while pitching on Canada Day, allowing just three hits while striking out a season-high seven batters and walking only one. Relieving Maier was right-hander Jose Geraldo, who threw one scoreless inning.

The Dust Devils added another two runs in the top of the eighth inning, making the score 8-4. Following Mershon's single, Harold Coll belted a two-run home run for his first home run as a member of Tri-City. However, Everett added a home run of their own in the bottom part of the frame as Stevenson hit a solo home run for his seventh long ball of the season.

Trailing 9-4, the Dust Devils scored their fifth run in the game's final frame as Jorge Ruiz hit an RBI single after Kevin Bruggeman tripled. Everett's Lucas Kelly ultimately secured the Frogs' 9-5 win, striking out three to close out the game.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 1 5 8 2

EVERETT AQUASOX 2 0 1 5 0 0 0 1 X 9 12 0

WIN - Adam Maier (4-2)

LOSS - Chase Shores (1-2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Maier (5.0), Geraldo (1.0), Whiting (2.0), Kelly (1.0)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Shores (3.0), Gieg (1.0), Cooper (2.0), Roche (2.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 34 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 1,471

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game against the Tri-City Dust Devils at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 2! Deals for the day include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride offer. It is also Coors Light Throwback Thursday meaning that select concessions will be just $4.00 each! Promotions for later in the series include two chainsaw juggling performances by Mad Chad, a 2025 Northwest League Champions Coin giveaway, two Postgame Fireworks Extravaganzas, Sunday Fun Day, and more!

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Northwest League Stories from July 2, 2026

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