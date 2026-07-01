Farmelo Walks off Dust Devils on Tuesday

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox outfielder Jonny Farmelo

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox outfielder Jonny Farmelo(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 3-2 on Tuesday night at Everett Memorial Stadium as Jonny Farmelo lined a walk-off RBI double down the right field line in the bottom of the ninth inning.

AquaSox starting pitcher Taylor Dollard hurled three shutout innings to begin his outing before his team's offense opened the night's scoring. Leading off the bottom of the third inning, Farmelo belted his 11th home run of the season over the wall in center field, providing the Frogs a 1-0 advantage. Farmelo's long ball traveled 383 feet and left the bat at an exit velocity of 100 MPH.

The Dust Devils equalized the score 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning when Jorge Ruiz scored as Randy De Jesus grounded out. Everett responded in the bottom half of the frame, though, as Felnin Celesten hit a go-ahead RBI single after Farmelo singled and stole second base. Dollard departed at the conclusion of the inning, throwing five innings of one-run baseball while striking out six.

Tri-City fought to tie the game in the top of the seventh, knotting the score 2-2. Gage Harrelson singled and Ruiz walked, positioning De Jesus to knock the game-tying RBI single. Everett's Casey Hintz pitched two shutout innings, striking out three while keeping the score tied until the bottom of the ninth.

Serving as hero for the AquaSox in the bottom of the ninth inning was Farmelo. Following a two-out walk drawn by Austin St. Laurent, Farmelo lasered a walk-off RBI double down the right field line that scored the game's winning run. St. Laurent hustled from first base to home plate, diving into the dirt to send Everett's fans home happy in the first of six games against the Dust Devils this week.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game against the Tri-City Dust Devils at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1! Deals for the day include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride offer. We are also playing Baseball Bingo presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots! Promotions for later in the series include two chainsaw juggling performances by Mad Chad, a 2025 Northwest League Champions Coin giveaway, two Postgame Fireworks Extravaganzas, Sunday Fun Day, and more!

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