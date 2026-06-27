Celesten Hits for Cycle, 'Sox Split Doubleheader

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, Ore.: The Everett AquaSox and Eugene Emeralds split a two-game doubleheader at PK Park by winning one game each as Everett secured victory in Game One 9-5 and Eugene took Game Two 9-8.

Everett found the board quite early into the first game, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Jonny Farmelo led off the game with a first-pitch double, allowing Felnin Celesten to hit an RBI single. Matthew Ellis added a single to place runners on the corners, and Brandon Eike capitalized on the scoring chance by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field.

Eugene brought home their first run in the bottom half of the frame thanks to Trevor Cohen. After reaching base and advancing to second on a throwing error, Cohen advanced to third base as Jhonny Level grounded out. He later crossed home plate when AquaSox starting pitcher Chase Centala threw a wild pitch, making the score 2-1.

Celesten furthered the Frogs' Game One lead in the top of the third inning, smashing a solo home run 421 feet to center field for his 11th long ball of the season. The Seattle Mariners' No 7 prospect has homered in four of his last five games played with the swing, and he now leads the Northwest League Lead in total bases.

The Emeralds rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fourth, taking a one-run lead. Gavin Kilen hit a run-scoring double with one out to cut the Frogs' lead down to one, and Dakota Jordan delivered the go-ahead blast by hitting a two-run home run for his 10th long ball of the year.

Everett erased the Emeralds' lead in the top of the fifth inning, surging ahead by scoring five runs to take an 8-4 lead. Tying the game was Carlos Jimenez, who crushed a solo home run to center field, and taking the go-ahead swing was Anthony Donofrio, who smashed a two-run homer to set the Frogs ahead after Luis Suisbel singled. Continuing the scoring efforts were Luke Stevenson and Celesten, who each hit an RBI double to account for the seventh and eighth AquaSox runs.

Jordan added an RBI groundout to the Emeralds' total in the bottom of the fifth, and Celesten added an insurance run for the AquaSox in the top of the seventh to make the score 9-5. Celesten delivered an RBI triple to right field, completing the cycle in five at-bats. He finished the game with a single, double, triple, home run, four RBIs, and one stolen base.

Closing out the first game for the AquaSox were left-handers Jack White and Calvin Schapira, who each threw one scoreless inning. White struck out two Emeralds, and Schapira did not allow a hit while securing the Frogs' 9-5 win.

Kilen provided the Emeralds an early 2-0 lead in Game Two, smashing a two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the first to begin the scoring attack in the night's back half. Level furthered the lead in the bottom of the second by hitting a two-run single, and Kilen smacked another two-run homer to set Eugene up 6-0.

Farmelo put the Frogs on the board in the top of the third, hitting an RBI single after Curtis Washington Jr. singled and stole a pair of bases. The swing sparked a five-run rally as Josh Caron hit a two-run double down the third base line, Celesten added an RBI double, and Ellis hit an RBI single to bring the AquaSox within a run of the Emeralds. The game would be suspended after that point, though, due to heavy rain in Eugene creating an unplayable field.

Upon resuming Game Two on Friday evening, Eugene added their seventh run as Daniel Rogers hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third. The Emeralds' two-run lead did not last long, though, as Caron demolished a two-run home run in the top of the fourth to knot the score 7-7. Additionally, the big blast was Caron's 13th of the season, raising his RBI total for Game Two to four.

Headed to extra-innings, Everett took a one-run lead in the top of the eighth as Austin St. Laurent scored on a throwing error committed by Eugene's Gerelmi Maldonado. Trailing 8-7, the Emeralds walked off the AquaSox in the bottom of the eighth inning as Walker Martin smashed a two-run home run to provide his team a 9-8 victory and a doubleheader split.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the 2026 Northwest League First-Half Champion Eugene Emeralds on Friday, June 26! Game Five of the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at PK Park. Upon the conclusion of the Emeralds series, the AquaSox return home for six-game against the Tri-City Dust Devils beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30! Promotions for the series include two performances by Mad Chad, two Postgame Fireworks Extravaganzas, an Independence Day Picnic, Sunday Fun Day, and more!







Northwest League Stories from June 26, 2026

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