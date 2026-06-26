Rain Doesn't Dampen 7-2 C's Win

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Canadians scored six unanswered runs to erase a first inning deficit and earn a rain-shortened 7-2 win in seven innings over the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) Thursday night at Hops Ballpark.

Trailing 2-1 after one, the C's used a Manny Beltre double and two walks to load the bases in the second inning before Tucker Toman legged out a game-tying fielder's choice to even the score at two.

The game was tied until the fifth. With the bases loaded and no outs, Alex Stone lined a two-run double into the gap in right centre before a Beltre sacrifice fly completed the three-run frame to put the C's up 5-2.

A two-run seventh put the game away. Maddox Latta doubled then scored on a single by Stone that included a throwing error from the Hillsboro right fielder. Stone would arrive at the plate later in the inning when JR Freethy singled him in to make it 7-2.

Starter Dylan Watts (W, 1-0) looked much better tonight than in his C's debut last week. The right-hander limited the Hops to two runs on two hits - both over his first nine batters faced - with five walks and no strikeouts to lead Vancouver to victory. Carson Myers (S, 3) was one batter over the minimum in his two innings of scoreless relief before the game was called due to rain after the seventh inning.

The C's look to even the series tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. Holden Wilkerson goes toe-to-toe with #21 D-Backs prospect Brian Curley on the Sportsnet 650 alt stream.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 26, 2026

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