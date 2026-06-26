Hillsboro Stumbles in Rain-Shortened Loss to Vancouver

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR) - The Hillsboro Hops fell to the Vancouver Canadians 7-2 in the Thursday night seven-inning game. Both teams battled the rain, and it battled back, leading to the game being called after seven complete innings. There were a combined eleven base on balls given up, six by Hillsboro and five by Vancouver. The Hops had just three hits, and the Canadians had nine.

Rio Britton got the start for Hillsboro, allowing one run on a single, two walks, and a hit by pitch. The Hops responded in the bottom half of the inning, with Slade Caldwell drawing a lead-off walk off of Canadians pitcher Dylan Watts. JD Dix walked, and a groundout put runners on the corners. Trent Youngblood hit a sacrifice bunt to tie the game at 1-1. A wild pitch advanced the runner to third. José Mejía hit an RBI single to put Hillsboro up 2-1.

Britton gave up a double and two walks, allowing the Canadians to tie the game up at 2-2 in the top of the second. He went four innings, walking five, striking out two, and giving up two earned runs on three hits. Teofilo Mendez entered the game in the fifth. A lead-off walk, followed by an error from left fielder Avery Owusu-Asiedu, put runners on first and second. A single loaded the bases, and Alex Stone hit a double, scoring two to put Vancouver up 4-2. Manuel Beltre hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-2. Maddox Latta doubled, and Stone hit a single in the seventh to extend their lead 6-2. J.R. Freethy singled to make it 7-2. The rain took over, and the game was called after seven complete, giving the Canadians a 7-2 win over the Hops.

Game four of the series starts at 6:35 PM on Friday, June 16. The pregame show will begin at 6:20 PM on 620 AM RipCity Radio.







Northwest League Stories from June 26, 2026

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