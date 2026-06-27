Early Lead Evaporates, C's Fall, 7-4

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Canadians dropped their third of four games with the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) this week, a 7-4 defeat Friday night at Hops Ballpark.

A run in the first gave the C's an early lead. Sam Shaw led off with a walk, Peyton Williams blooped a double the opposite way to move Shaw to third and Eric Snow's sacrficie fly made it 1-0.

Starter Holden Wilkerson (L, 4-6) was perfect for this first three innings before giving up a lead-off homer in the fourth, the first of three runs on three hits that would score in that frame. The righty would surrender another two in the sixth. His final line: 5.2 IP (his longest outing of the year), 5 hits, 2 walks, 3 Ks.

Vancouver had no answer for Hops starter Brian Curley (W, 4-3), who faced two batters over the minimum from the second through the sixth before passing the baton to the bullpen. The Canadians were held scoreless in the seventh then rallied for three runs in the eighth, highlighted by an RBI double from Williams and a run-scoring groundout authored by Snow.

Hillsboro plated runs in the seventh and eighth to stay ahead by multiple scores and go on to win 7-4.

The C's send Landen Maroudis to the slope tomorrow night to take on #9 D-Backs prospect Patrick Forbes. First pitch is set for 5:03 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 26, 2026

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