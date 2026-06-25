King's Strong Start Spoiled in 4-2 Defeat

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - #3 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King fired five innings of one-run ball, but the Canadians were stymied by the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) and their starter David Hagaman in a 4-2 loss at Hops Ballpark Wednesday night.

King (L, 2-2) surrendered his lone run in a two-hit, one walk first inning then allowed just three more baserunners (other than an error in the fifth) over his final four frames. He wrapped the night with six strikeouts in a tough-luck loss.

Hagaman (W, 2-2) looked every bit the #8 D-Backs prospect. The right-hander twirled six scoreless innings, allowed two singles, walked two and struck out a season-high eight to earn the win.

He passed the baton to Joangel Gonzalez, who held the C's scoreless for 2.2 innings before losing his command in the ninth. Gonzalez walked three consecutive hitters with two outs in the ninth before Taylor Montiel (S, 1) was called upon to get the final out. The lefty would issue two straight bases loaded walks to force home Vancouver's only two scores on the night before striking out the final batter of the game to strand the tying and go-ahead runs on base.

Hillsboro had padded their one-run lead after five with two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth to go up by four before the C's rallied in the final frame to spoil the shutout.

With the loss, the Canadians fall to 2-3 in the second half and 29-42 overall.

Vancouver sends Dylan Watts to the mound tomorrow night looking for the first C's win at the new ballpark in Hillsboro this year. The Hops counter with southpaw Rio Britton. Coverage begins with the Canadians Pregame Show at 6:00 p.m. the continues with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on Sportsnet 650.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 25, 2026

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