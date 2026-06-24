Two Homer Game for Hernandez Not Enough, C's Fall 7-6

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - Two home runs from Alexis Hernandez powered a near Canadians comeback Tuesday night, but they dropped the opener to the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) 7-6 at Hops Ballpark.

Trailing 6-0 after five, the C's got on the board in the sixth thanks to the first big swing from Hernandez. The Tinaco, VZ native cracked a 407-foot shot with a man on to make it 6-2.

Peyton Williams added a solo home run in the seventh to cut the deficit to three, but Hillsboro used an unearned run in the bottom of that inning to take a four-score lead.

In the eighth, JR Freethy led off with a double before a walk put two men on for Hernandez. He clubbed a three-run tank the opposite way for his second two-homer performance of the year to give him five RBI in the game.

The C's used consecutive one-out singles later in the eighth to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base, but the next five batters were all retired to stymie the late comeback attempt and drop the C's to 2-2 in the second half.

Hernandez finished the night with three hits and was joined in a multi-hit effort by Williams and Freethy. Reliever Reese Wissinger was the only C's pitcher not to allow an earned run over his two innings on the mound.

Vancouver will look to even the series tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. when #3 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King toes the slab against #8 D-Backs farmhand David Hagaman. Coverage begins with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show at 6:00 p.m. and continues with first pitch on Sportsnet 650.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 24, 2026

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