Dollard Stars, Two Frogs Homer in 5-2 Victory

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, Ore.: The Everett AquaSox took the opening game of the six-game series against the 2026 Northwest League First-Half Champions, defeating the Eugene Emeralds 5-2 at PK Park on Tuesday night.

Following two scoreless innings thrown by right-hander Taylor Dollard to begin the night, the AquaSox offense provided a 2-0 lead to him in the top of the third inning. Everett drew two walks to lead off the frame, allowing Felnin Celesten to hit a ground-rule RBI double to open the scoring. Bringing home the second run was Brandon Eike, who hit a sacrifice fly to right field.

Eugene rallied to tie the game in the bottom half of the third, knotting the score at deuces as Lisbel Diaz and Gavin Kilen each delivered an RBI single. The score remained tied until the sixth inning when the AquaSox went ahead 3-2 courtesy of Anthony Donofrio, who chopped an RBI double. Furthering the lead to 4-2 in the top of the seventh was Luke Stevenson, who drilled a solo home run for his sixth homer of the season.

Celesten padded the AquaSox lead by another run in the top of the ninth inning, demolishing a solo home run that traveled 448 feet to right field for his 10th long ball of the season. With the blast, Celesten now has a home run in each of his last three games played.

Dollard departed after throwing seven innings of two-run baseball, striking out a season-high eight batters along the way. The Cal Poly alum allowed six hits and walked zero before turning the ball over to right-hander Adam Smith, who hurled two shutout innings and struck out three to close out the game. Smith earned his second save of the season, lowering his earned run average to 1.11 this season in the process.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the 2026 Northwest League First-Half Champion Eugene Emeralds! Game Two of the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at PK Park. Upon the conclusion of the Emeralds series, the AquaSox return home for six-game against the Tri-City Dust Devils beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30! Promotions for the series include two performances by Mad Chad, two Postgame Fireworks Extravaganzas, an Independence Day Picnic, Sunday Fun Day, and more!







Northwest League Stories from June 24, 2026

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