Hops Hold off Late Canadians Rally for 7-6 Victory in Series Opener

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR)- The Hillsboro Hops took the edge over the Vancouver Canadians in the Tuesday night matchup with a 7-6 win. The Hops combined for eleven hits, and the Canadians for ten. Carlos Virahonda hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, and Alexis Hernandez drove in five runs on two homers for the Canadians.

Kenny Castillo, Jakey Josepha, and Modeifi Marte all collected singles in the bottom of the second to plate two runs. A wild pitch by Canadians starter Nolan Perry made it 3-0 before the inning ended.

JD Dix drew a walk to start the bottom of the fifth. A throwing error by Vancouver pitcher Jack Eshleman allowed Dix to advance, and he was brought in on an RBI single by Yassel Soler. Virahonda hit a two-run bomb to make it 6-0.

Wellington Aracena started on the bump for the Hops, throwing 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out six batters, but allowed a two-run homer to Hernandez to end his night, with the Hops still up 6-2. Luke Dotson took over from there, recording two outs to get out of the inning. Peyton Williams hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to tack on a third run for the Canadians.

Soler singled in the bottom of the seventh, and was driven in by Trent Youngblood to extend the Hops' lead 7-3. Teofilo Mendez took over pitching for the Hops in the top of the eighth. J.R. Freethy hit a ground-rule double, and then Mendez allowed a walk, setting it up for Hernandez to hit his second home run of the game, this time a three-run homer to make it a 7-6 game. Sawyer Hawks entered the game for Mendez with one out in the inning, recording two strikeouts to escape it. Hops pitchers combined to strike out ten. Aracena was credited with the win, and Hawks with the save.

Game two of the series between the Vancouver Canadians and the Hillsboro Hops will start at 6:35 PM at Hops Ballpark on Wednesday. The pregame show will start at 6:20 PM on 620 AM RipCity Radio.







Northwest League Stories from June 24, 2026

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