Frogs Pounce on Ems in Series Opener

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 5-2 to open up the six-game series. A pair of home runs late lifted the frogs to the win. Eugene is now 1-3 to start the second half and 43-27 overall this season.

After a scoreless first two innings tonight, both teams answered back by scoring two runs in the third inning. Jonny Farmelo and Luke Stevenson both drew walks to put a pair of runners on to start the top of the third inning. Felnin Celesten hit a ground-rule double to bring home the first run of the inning before Brandon Eike hit a sac-fly to give Everett the 2-0 lead.

Eugene answered back with two runs to tie up the game in the home half of the inning. Walker Martin smoked a groundball up the middle to start the inning before stealing second for his 13th stolen base of the year. Lisbel Diaz followed with a single of his own that brought home the first run of the game for the Ems. Diaz now has seven hits and four RBI's through the first four games of the second half.

The inning didn't stop there as the lineup flipped back to the top of the order. The top two batters grounded out but it moved Diaz into third base and Gavin Kilen lifted a single to right field for his Northwest League leading 53rd RBI of the season to tie up the game at 2-2.

After that it was all things Everett, as they scored the final three runs of the night. They reclaimed the lead in the sixth inning with an RBI-double from Anthony Donofrio after Carlos Jimenez hit a leadoff single. Luke Stevenson homered in the eighth inning and Felnin Celesten hit a tape-measure shot to put Everett out in front by three as they closed out the game by a final score of 5-2.

The Ems will now look to bounce back and even up the series tomorrow night at a game a piece. Luis De La Torre will get the starting nod in his first start of the second half. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 24, 2026

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