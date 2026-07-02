Ems Score a Season-High 12 Runs in an Inning to Spoil Canada Day against Vancouver

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 12-9 to even up the series at 1-1. For the Ems, they scored all 12 of their runs in the top of the 5th. The 12 runs is the most runs scored in a single inning by any team this year in the Northwest League. Eugene is now 47-30 on the season and 5-6 in the second half.

It was the C's who got the scoring started with a run in the first inning. JR Freethy hit a leadoff double and eventually scored on a passed ball. Vancouver added another pair of runs in the bottom of the third to extend out their lead. After consecutive walks started the inning, Edward Duran ripped a double to bring home both runners which gave them a 3-0 lead after three complete innings.

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Emeralds offense exploded for 12 runs in the top of the fifth. It's the most runs scored in a single inning by any team this year in the Northwest League, and they did it in dominant fashion. They recorded six singles, four walks, two doubles and a home run from Dakota Jordan that capped off the inning. They sent a grand total of 16 batters to the plate, and at one point had 10 consecutive runners reach base.

Trevor Cohen and Jhonny Level both reached on four pitch walks to start the inning. After a strikeout to Gavin Kilen, the Ems started their streak of 10 consecutive hitters reaching. Jordan singled to bring home the first run and Carlos Gutierrez followed it up with an RBI knock of his own. The C's made a pitching change and brought in Gilberto Batista with one out in the inning and chased him out before he recorded two outs.

Jancel Villarroel tied up the game with a single to center field before Zander Darby drew a walk. Jakob Christian sent his 12th double of the year to left field and drove home two runs before Walker Martin drew a walk to load up the bases. Trevor Cohen slapped a single to right to double up the C's in the run column before Jhonny Level crushed his second double of the game and brought home a pair of runs. Gavin Kilen singled and scored his Northwest League leading 61st RBI of the season to make it so every Emerald hitter reached base in the inning. That put two runners on for Dakota Jordan who hit a home run for the third straight game to drive home three more runs. That swing capped off the 12 run frame for the Ems, and it was truly one of the most dominant stretches we've seen on a baseball field this year.

After leading 12-3, the C's chipped away with a pair of runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth inning but the Emeralds were able to slam the door shut and pick up the win by a final score of 12-9.

Luis De La Torre picked up his second win of the season after striking out five batters across five innings. Cade Vernon spun the next 1.2 innings and allowed a pair of unearned runs. Austin Strickland gave up two runs in his inning of work but one of them was also unearned. Ryan Slater closed the game out and picked up his third save of the season after recording the final four outs without allowing a base hit.

It was a great bounceback tonight for the Ems after blowing a five run lead in the series opener last night. They'll look to carry this momentum into tomorrow night's matchup. Hunter Dyden will toe the rubber for the Ems with first pitch slated for 7:05 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 2, 2026

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