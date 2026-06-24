Dust Devils Double up Indians in Series Opener

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Tri-City struck for a pair of a runs in the second and third innings and held on from there as they doubled up the Indians, 4-2, in front of 2,819 fans at Avista Stadium for Bark in the Park Night.

TOP PERFORMERS

Max Belyeu continued his hot hitting this month with two hits and an RBI in the loss. The former Texas Longhorn is slashing .348/.434/.773 with four doubles, eight home runs, 16 RBIs and eight walks in June, and is now tied for the Northwest League lead in home runs (12) while also ranking among the circuit's top 10 in slugging (.489), triples (4), extra-base hits (26) and total bases (108).

Tommy Hopfe finished 3-for-4 and is now batting .450 (18-for-40) with two doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and a 1.214 OPS over his last 10 games.

Tyler Hampu kept the Indians in the game with three scoreless innings of relief (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K).

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (11-10), Redband (2-2), Operation Fly Together (3-2), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (13-23), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, June 24th vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Tri-City RHP Chase Shores (1-1, 4.67) vs. Spokane RHP Yuma Herrera (0-1, 5.06)

NEXT PROMOTION: Rosauers Family Feast & Joe Torre Safe at Home Night presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU - Bring the whole crew out for Rosauers Family Feast Night. Big baseball fun, small prices! Enjoy hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches for only $2 all night long. Plus, we're teaming up with Joe Torre Safe at Home to help end the cycle of domestic violence and abuse through education. Then, after the game, kids 12 and under can participate in Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!







Northwest League Stories from June 24, 2026

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