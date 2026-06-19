Indians Come up Short in 13-9 Slugfest

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane continued their recent home run parade with a trio of longballs, but a five-run seventh from Vancouver sunk the home squad, 13-9, in front of 3,418 fans at Avista Stadium for Dollars in Your Dog Night presented by Buck Knives.

TOP PERFORMERS

Max Belyeu stayed red hot with a leadoff homer and finished the night 3-for-4 with one walk, two runs and two RBIs. The former Texas Longhorn is now batting .351 (13-for-37) with two doubles, six home runs, 10 RBI, and 14 runs scored over his last 10 games.

Jack O'Dowd continued to do his best Roy Hobbs impression, clubbing his seventh home run with Spokane while adding a sac fly and two walks.

Tommy Hopfe returned to the lineup with a bang, cracking a two-run homer in the third and adding a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (10-8), Redband (2-2), Operation Fly Together (3-1), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (13-23), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, June 19th vs. Vancouver (First Pitch - 7:05 PM, Gates - 6:00 PM)

Vancouver RHP Holden Wilkerson (3-5, 4.96) vs. Spokane RHP Jordy Vargas (1-5, 4.53)

NEXT PROMOTION: Educator Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by STCU, 105.7 Now FM, & The Spokesman-Review - Join STCU and the Spokane Indians as we celebrate all the amazing school teachers, administrators, and employees in the Spokane area. Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show courtesy of STCU!







Northwest League Stories from June 19, 2026

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