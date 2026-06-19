Top Prospect Breaks Out, Hops Blow out Frogs

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Low-A California League's top hitter took a little over a week to acclimate himself to pitching in the Advanced-A Northwest League.

Kayson Cunningham, the Arizona Diamondbacks' top pick in the 2025 draft and a top 100 minor league prospect, broke out of a mini-slump with a four-hit night as the Hillsboro Hops stormed to a 9-0 early lead on the way to an 11-4 victory Thursday night over the Everett Aquasox (33-33, third place in first half).

With the victory, the Hops close out the first half of the Northwest League season with a fourth-place 32-34 record. But, with a 20-13 record since May 10, best in the league over the last half of the first half, the Hops are primed for a playoff run in the second half of t he season.

Everett's Chase Centala (3-2) had pitched well against the Hops twice in May, allowing seven hits and three runs with a save in 9 1/3 innings in two appearances, one start. His start Thursday lasted just 1/3 of an inning and resulted in five hits, two walks and seven earned runs, his worst-ever pro appearance.

Back-to-back walks to start the game foreshadowed trouble for a pitcher with the second-lowest walk rate in the league. Yassel Soler followed with a chopper down the third base line for a two-run double to plate Slade Caldwell and Wallace Clark and the rout was on. Kenny Castillo drove in a pair with a double, Cunningham one with a line drive single to right as the first six Hops reached base in the first inning. One out later, Jakey Josepha drove in the final nail of Centala's coffin with a two-run homer to right.

Hillsboro poured on two more runs off Jose Geraldo in the second inning after sending ten to the plate in the first and it was cruise control from there.

David Hagaman was set up for an easy victory, but for the second straight start, fatigue set in after four scoreless innings as he was not able to record an out in the fifth. Hagaman departed after surrendering a solo home run to Carlos Jimenez and an RBI double to Matthew Ellis. The Frogs tacked on another run on an Axel Sanchez sacrifice fly off lefty reliever Nate Savino (4-2).

Savino retired the first seven batters to face him, facing the minimum over three scoreless innings with two strikeouts as the Hops turned a beautiful around-the horn double play after Ellis's two-out single in the seventh.

Cunningham outpaced his hit total over his previous six games with the Hops, going 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Every ball he hit was smoked, including a line out to second in the second inning.

Newcomer Jakey Josepha continued his impressive debut, adding two singles to go with his first Hops homer (third overall), driving in three. Kenny Castillo also had three hits and three RBIs as the Hops collected 14 hits in all. Catcher Carlos Virahonda essayed his first two Hops hits in his second game, scoring twice and driving in a run with a double in the first two innings.

Now leading the series two games to one. the Hops christen the second half of the season Friday night. Airtime on Rip City Radio is at 7 p.m. following a World Cup soccer tripleheader with first pitch scheduled for 7:05.







Northwest League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.