Indians Fall Flat in 12-5 Loss to Canadians

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Vancouver turned a close game into a rout with four-run sixth inning as they clobbered the Indians, 12-5, in front of 5,173 fans at Avista Stadium for Educator Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by STCU, 105.7 Now FM, & The Spokesman-Review.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ethan Hedges smacked a three-run homer in the third, his first big fly since May 1st, and finished the night 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Roynier Hernandez continued his month-long surge at the plate with two doubles as part of a three-hit night. Spokane's second baseman is now batting .340 (34-for-100) with nine doubles, four home runs, 16 RBIs, and 18 runs over his last 25 games. The 21-year-old leads the Northwest League in batting at .311 while also ranking among the circuit's top 10 in OBP (.387) and hits (61).

Max Belyeu and Tommy Hopfe both picked up a pair of base hits in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (10-8), Redband (2-2), Operation Fly Together (3-2), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (13-23), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, June 20th vs. Vancouver (First Pitch - 7:05 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Vancouver RHP Gilberto Batista (4-3, 7.53) vs. Spokane LHP Everett Catlett (4-4, 4.66)

NEXT PROMOTION: Bluey at the Ballpark & Fireworks Night presented by KXLY 4 News Now, Hot 96.9, & Nspire Magazine. Wackadoo! Bluey is heading to Avista Stadium - for real life. Come and meet everyone's favorite heeler in person for plenty of smiles and a photo! Then settle in as the sky above the ballpark comes alive with a post-game firework show spectacular. Gates for this special night at the ballpark open at 5:30 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.