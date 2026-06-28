Indians Slide Past Dust Devils, 7-6, in 11 Innings

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Robert Calaz scampered home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th as the Indians slide past the Dust Devils, 7-6, in front of 4,257 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by 103.9 BOB FM & Like Media.

TOP PERFORMERS

Roynier Hernandez led the way offensively for the Indians, reaching base four times (2 BB, 1B, 2B), scoring once and driving in a pair of runs. Spokane's second baseman is batting .378 (14-for-37) over his last 10 games and currently ranks second in the Northwest League in batting (.309), fourth in OBP (.395), and seventh in hits (67).

Kelvin Hidalgo drove in the game-tying run with a bases-loaded walk in the 11th and reached base three times total in the win.

Justin Loer picked up the win with a gritty performance out of the bullpen, allowing just one unearned run over three innings.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (12-11), Redband (3-2), Operation Fly Together (3-2), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (13-23), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, June 28th vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 1:05 PM, Gates - 12:00 PM)

Tri-City RHP Tyler Bremner (0-2, 2.57) vs Spokane RHP Lebarron Johnson Jr. (0-3, 4.84)

NEXT PROMOTION: Native Culture Day Game presented by Spokane Tribe of Indians - Join us to celebrate all the local native tribes in the Inland Northwest and highlight our historic partnership with the Spokane Tribe of Indians! Stick around after the game for Ashley Catch on the Field!







Northwest League Stories from June 28, 2026

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