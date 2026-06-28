Hops Secure Fifth-Straight Series Victory with 7-4 Win over Vancouver

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops took an early lead and didn't look back, powered by a six-run third inning before their bullpen slammed the door in a 7-4 victory over the Vancouver Canadians on Saturday night at Hillsboro Ballpark. The win was Hillsboro's second straight over Vancouver by a score of 7-4 and secured the club's fifth consecutive series victory, putting them in sole possession of first place in the second half of the NWL season.

Facing Vancouver starter Landen Maroudis Hillsboro took an early lead. Trent Youngblood had his first of two RBI singles in the game, scoring JD Dix after a single and stolen base, making it 1-0. In the bottom of the third, the Hops loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a hit batter before chasing the right-hander from the game. Gilberto Batista entered in relief but couldn't stop the rally. RBI singles by Trent Youngblood and Jose Mejia added to the lead and then Avery Owusu-Asiedu capped off the big frame with a three-run shot. His seventh of the season made it 7-0 Hillsboro. The six run inning was one of the biggest frames of the season for the Hops.

Vancouver got a run back in the fourth when pinch-hitter Edward Duran, batting for Alexis Hernandez, belted his first home run of the season over the wall in left-center off starter Patrick Forbes.

After Patrick Forbes and Luke Dotson combined to limit Vancouver to just one run through the first five innings, the Canadians broke through against reliever John West in the sixth. Tucker Toman reached on an error to load the bases, Eric Snow and Sam Shaw each drew walks. Jacob Sharp then delivered the biggest hit of the night for the C's, lining a three-run double into left field to clear the bases and bring Vancouver closer, at 7-4.

After West stranded three inherited runners in the sixth, Tayler Montiel took over and was dominant. Montiel inherited the bases loaded with two outs in the sixth and escaped by retiring Peyton Williams. He continued to overpower Vancouver over the next two innings before issuing a two-out walk in the ninth. The left-hander only allowed one base runner over 3.1 scoreless innings, striking out six while not allowing a hit to earn his first victory of the season.

Manager Mark Reed turned to Zane Russell for the final out, and the right-hander struck out Duran looking on just four pitches to record his first save of the season.

For Hillsboro, Youngblood finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Mejía drove in two runs and Avery Owusu-Asiedu added a three-run homer in the Hops fourth win of the week. Dix also added a pair of runs and hits in the win. They will look to win five games in a series for the first time this season tomorrow. With Saturday's win, the Hops improved to back-to-back victories over the Canadians and locked up their fifth consecutive series win with one game remaining in the six-game set.

The series finale will be a 1:05 first pitch, with the pregame show starting at 12:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Sports Live.







Northwest League Stories from June 28, 2026

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