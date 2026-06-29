Hernandez Delivers Second Straight Walk-Off Win

Published on June 28, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Roynier Hernandez smacked a walk-off single in the 10th as the Indians stunned the Dust Devils, 3-2, in front of 3,221 fans at Avista Stadium for the Native Culture Day Game presented by Spokane Tribe of Indians. The Indians improved to 5-4 in the second half with the win (34-41 overall).

TOP PERFORMERS

Tommy Hopfe continued his red hot hitting with with two hits -- including his first triple of the season -- and a pair of runs scored. The former Fresno State Bulldog is hitting .476 (20-for-42) with four doubles, one triple, two home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.262 OPS over his last 10 games.

Lebarron Johnson Jr. turned in his strongest outing of the season, allowing just one run on one hit while striking out six over a half-dozen frames.

BON VOYAGE: The Indians head off on a two-week road trip to Hillsboro (June 30 - July 5) and Eugene (July 7-12) and won't return to Avista Stadium until Friday, July 17th, thanks to MLB's All-Star Break (Monday, July 13 through Thursday, July 16). Fans can follow all the action with Mike Boyle on 103.5 The Game or on the Bally Sports Live app.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (13-11), Redband (3-2), Operation Fly Together (3-2), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (13-23), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, July 17, vs. Everett (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

NEXT PROMOTION: Harry Potter™ Bobblehead Giveaway & Fireworks Night presented by AAA Washington, NonStop Local KHQ, KISS 98.1, & The Spokesman-Review - The first 1,000 muggles and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a Spokane Indians Harry P-OTTO Bobblehead. Whether you're a Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Ravenclaw™ or Slytherin™, get your tickets now for a magical night at the ballpark. Players will be wearing specialty Harry Potter™ jerseys on the field that will be auctioned off following the game. Plus, we'll continue the magic after the game with a dazzling firework show!







Northwest League Stories from June 28, 2026

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