Indians Emergent Triumphant in 11-9 Slugfest

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Ethan Hedges drilled a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning as the Indians topped the Dust Devils, 11-9, in front of 4,723 fans at Avista Stadium for Rosauers Family Feast & Joe Torre Safe at Home Night presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hedges finished the night 2-for-5 with three RBIs to continue his recent surge at the plate. Last year's No. 77 overall pick is now batting .357 (15-for-42) with nine runs scored, three doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs and a 1.092 OPS over his last 10 contests.

The weather is hot, but Tommy Hopfe is hotter. The former Fresno State Bulldog homered and scored twice to boost his slash line to .463/.500/.805 with four home runs and 13 RBIs over his last 10 games.

Kelvin Hidalgo homered and added four RBIs, Tevin Tucker reached base four times and scored three runs, and Jack O'Dowd had a pair of hits and scored twice in the win.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (11-10), Redband (3-2), Operation Fly Together (3-2), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (13-23), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, June 24th vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Tri-City RHP Zachary Redner (3-0, 3.50 ERA) vs. Spokane RHP Jordy Vargas (1-6, 4.99 ERA)

NEXT PROMOTION: $100 Strikeout Night presented by Sierra Nevada - With every strikeout, you could strike it rich! Every time a Spokane Indians pitcher strikes out a Dust Devils batter, one lucky fan will win a $100 Spokane Indians gift card. Enter at the game for your chance to win.







Northwest League Stories from June 25, 2026

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