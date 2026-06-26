Topsy-Turvy Tilt Turns against Dust Devils Wednesday

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils at bat

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils at bat(Tri-City Dust Devils)

SPOKANE VALLEY - The phrase "back-and-forth" too gently describes the events Wednesday night at Avista Stadium, where the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-2 2H, 38-33) took an 11-9 defeat at the hands of the Spokane Indians (2-3 2H, 31-40) that evened the series at a game apiece.

RF Randy De Jesus had a huge night for the visitors, leading off both the 3rd and 5th innings with solo home runs that gave the Dust Devils the lead back (first at 4-3, then at 5-4). The slugger added a leadoff double high off the wall in center field in the 7th, later scoring his third run of the night on a two-run double by 2B Adrian Placencia that put Tri-City back in front at 7-6. LF Jorge Ruiz then singled pinch-runner Gage Harrelson home to make it an 8-6 game.

Dust Devils reliever Luke Schafer (2-1) got the squad out of a bases-loaded jam with one pitch in the 7th. In the 8th, though, Spokane put up five runs on the righty to go up 11-8, with 3B Ethan Hedges's three-run home run the hit that gave the Indians the lead back. Tri-City SS Capri Ortiz lined an RBI double down the right field line to pull the Dust Devils back within two at 11-9, bringing the potential tying run to the plate in Ruiz. The lefty, who has performed well in the leadoff spot of late, grounded out to second to end the game.

Earlier in the contest, 1B Matt Coutney opened the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the 1st inning that plated CF David Mershon for a 1-0 lead. A Spokane error helped a run across in the 2nd, and 3B Harold Coll drew a bases loaded walk for his first RBI for Tri-City.

Indians reliever Justin Loer (1-3) pitched a scoreless top of the 8th to earn the win.

SEEING RED...NER

Tri-City and Spokane clash in game three of their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday night at Avista Stadium. Right-hander Zachary Redner (3-0, 3.50 ERA), who has worked largely in relief for the Dust Devils, makes his second start in Spokane Valley and third start of the season. Righty Jordy Vargas (1-6, 4.99 ERA) gets the ball for the Indians.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free (Spokane broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

After the road trip the Dust Devils return Tuesday, July 7 for a six-game set with the Hillsboro Hops. For tickets to the Hillsboro series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from June 25, 2026

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